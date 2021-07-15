4 Criteria Diverse Talents Use to Evaluate Their Prospective Employers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The number of companies seeking to diversify, and in turn strengthen, their talents continues to grow as the world continues its efforts to embrace inclusivity in the workplace. Although this is generally good news, one can say that there is substantial room for growth when it comes to how this diversity is handled in actuality.

This room for growth, in turn, leaves substantial room for keen evaluation — and one not done by the employers, but by the talents of under-represented backgrounds themselves. So, the question is: what do these talents seek in a company? How can employers wow these prospective applicants? Let's take a look.