Subscribe for 20% off
Subscribe

4 Criteria Diverse Talents Use to Evaluate Their Prospective Employers

What do they seek in a company? How can employers engage these prospective applicants?

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The number of companies seeking to diversify, and in turn strengthen, their talents continues to grow as the world continues its efforts to embrace inclusivity in the workplace. Although this is generally good news, one can say that there is substantial room for growth when it comes to how this diversity is handled in actuality.

This room for growth, in turn, leaves substantial room for keen evaluation — and one not done by the employers, but by the talents of under-represented backgrounds themselves. So, the question is: what do these talents seek in a company? How can employers wow these prospective applicants? Let's take a look.

New Year’s Sale! Unlock this subscriber exclusive article & so much more for 20% off today.

Become an Entrepreneur+ member to get unlimited access, no ads, exclusive discounts, and complimentary magazine subscription.

Subscribe today for 20% off. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff's Rambling All-Hands Meeting Led to Angry Employees, Apologies

Steve Huff

Leadership

3 Easy New Year's Resolutions Every Business Owner Should Make in 2023

Daniel Mangena

Daniel Mangena

Business News

Pornhub Will Now Check Government IDs in This State. Is Yours Next?

Gabrielle Bienasz
Read More