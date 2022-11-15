Diversity

Diversity in the workplace drives innovation and success. Here, discover what it takes to foster workplace diversity effectively, and how other organizations are navigating it.

Diversity

Dear Leaders: Stop Making These Excuses About the Lack of Diversity

Julie Kratz

Leadership

'No One Believed' This Black Founder Was the Owner of a Liquor Brand in 2012. He Launched to Great Acclaim — Then Lost It All. Here's How He Made a Multi-Million-Dollar Comeback.

Jackie Summers, founder of Jack From Brooklyn, Inc. and Sorel Liqueur, has a big story to tell — and it begins thousands of years ago.

Amanda Breen

Business News

Disney World Will Permanently Close This Beloved But Controversial Ride in 2023

Splash Mountain will be replaced with a ride about "The Princess and the Frog," called Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

Gabrielle Bienasz
Patti Fletcher

Diversity

4 Ways Black Diversity Leaders Succeed, and How Executive Peers Can Make Sure They Do

When you are a high-performing Chief Diversity Officer, you lead a center of excellence that improves company results with talent and customers by reducing bias and generating opportunity.

Chuck H. Shelton

3 Difficult Workplace Personalities That Are Great Hires

Before writing off these challenging candidates as "toxic," consider what they can contribute to your organization

Marina Glazman

Thought Leaders

This Entrepreneur Is Using The Metaverse to Create an Immersive Virtual Lesbian Bar so It's Accessible to All

The creator of L-BAR shares how she's using the metaverse to make lesbian bars accessible to all.

Jessica Abo

Starting a Business

7 Telltale Signs You're Ready to Quit the Rat Race and Become an Entrepreneur

Grasping the right time to jump on brave alterations is essential to success. Here are seven signs you no longer have an employee mentality.

Maria Dimitropoulou
Growing a Business

Why You Need to Look at HR Data the Way You Look at Your Finances

People are a company's greatest asset, and it's time for HR departments to follow finance's lead in sharing key information with owners/managers.

Paul Rubenstein

Employee Experience & Recruiting

From the Great Resignation to Quiet Quitting, Here's Why Good People are Really Leaving and How to Keep Them.

The Great Resignation and "quiet quitting" are far from over. To keep good people, find out why they're leaving and design work with the purpose to center belonging.

Julie Kratz