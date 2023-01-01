Sebastian Huelck
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
CEO of Tec5USA
Sebastian Huelck is the CEO of fast-growing 8-figure technology company, Tec5USA, a subsidiary of the publicly-traded Nynomic AG. With 20+ years’ experience in the sector, Sebastian’s unique approach to decision-making, management, and team-building has led to 7-figure annual growth year over year.
Growing a Business
How to Create Decision Frameworks That Drive Business Growth and Empower Your Team
Want to stop being the bottleneck and unlock your ability to scale? Here's how.