Most advice on generating leads rehashes the same old tired ideas that have been around for years, if not decades. You've probably heard the same advice a thousand times: cold acquisition, emails and trade shows are the way to go when it comes to generating leads. But what happens when these methods don't work anymore? Today, there are four reasons your efforts may fall on deaf ears:

Saturation: Many businesses have adopted these methods, leading to a saturation of outreach efforts. Decision-makers and potential leads are bombarded with unsolicited messages, making it harder to stand out and get their attention.

Decreasing response rates: Over time, people have become more adept at filtering out or ignoring unsolicited sales and marketing messages. This has led to decreasing response rates for cold outreach methods.

Privacy concerns: People are increasingly concerned about privacy, and regulations like GDPR and CCPA have tightened the rules around how personal data can be collected and used. This has made it more challenging to gather and use contact information for cold outreach.

Trust issues: Trust is a critical factor in building business relationships. Cold outreach methods can often come across as impersonal and insincere, making it difficult to establish trust with potential leads.

While all this may sound disheartening, what can you do in 2024? Let's face it, the business landscape is constantly changing and evolving. What worked in 2020 may not work in 2023, let alone 2024. That's why it's important to stay ahead of the curve and adapt to new trends and technologies.

So, how can you generate leads in 2024 when traditional methods have become stale?

Here are five things to consider to help you stay ahead of the game this coming year:

Avoid saturated lead methods

Around 37% of all sales leads make use of email, while 36% use phone calls. But with so many emails and phone calls being sent out every day, it's easy for your message to get lost in the noise. This is especially true if you're using generic templates or scripts that have been used time and time again.

You need to differentiate yourself from the competition by avoiding overused methods and finding unique ways to reach potential leads. Leveraging new and cutting-edge approaches can help you stand out and capture the attention of potential customers.

How to differentiate yourself and your business

One of the best ways to stand out from the crowd is by showcasing your expertise and unique selling points through new and novel channels.

For example, creating informative and engaging content through blogs, podcasts or videos can help attract potential leads and establish your credibility in the industry.

Despite the reach of social media, it is still used far less than email or cold calling for lead generation. This means that leveraging social media platforms can also help differentiate your business and reach potential leads who may have otherwise been missed.

Everything from Twitter to LinkedIn can be used to engage with potential leads and establish your brand presence. This allows you to have a more personal approach rather than relying on generic mass emails or phone calls.

Thinking outside the box

Our take on lead generation was to take a completely different approach. Instead of using traditional methods, we opted to create physical video brochures that we sent to key decision-makers in our target industries.

These brochures contained a personalized video message that showcased our services and expertise. This unique approach allowed us to stand out and grab the attention of potential leads who were getting bombarded with emails and phone calls on a daily basis.

While using actual physical objects might seem outdated, it actually worked in our favor. We're all used to being bombarded with emails and digital content, but receiving something physical in the mail is a much rarer occurrence. This novelty factor helped us capture the attention of potential leads and start conversations that eventually turned into sales.

Making sure everything was personalized and tailored to each individual business also helped us establish a more personal connection with potential leads. This made it easier to build relationships and convert them into long-term customers.

How to create a powerful video letter

Psychology is your best friend when it comes to creating a powerful video letter. It's essential to understand your target audience and what motivates them, as well as their pain points and how your services can help solve them.

The key is to make the video personal, relatable and engaging. Speak directly to the viewer, and use visuals that will capture their attention. Keep it short and concise, but make sure to include all the important information about your business and how you can help them.

The actual physical mass of your video letter can also make an impact. People associate weight with value, so using heavier and more luxurious packaging can add perceived value to your message. We all interpret packages as something exciting and special, so make the recipient feel important by making your video letter feel like a gift.

By playing on simple psychological principles, you'll have already generated positive associations in the minds of your potential leads before they even watch your video.

The time of your video letter is also crucial. Sales psychology analysis shows that around 3.5 minutes is the optimal time to hold someone's attention. Getting boring or repetitive is an excellent way to lose leads' interest, so keep it snappy and to the point.

Future-proof your lead generation tactics

The key takeaway here is that you need to be proactive and constantly adapt your lead-generation tactics. Don't rely on old methods that may no longer work; instead, think outside the box and leverage new technologies and trends.

This year, traditional methods like email and cold calling may still work to some extent, but they're likely to become even more saturated. By utilizing new approaches like video brochures or specific messages on your optimized social media channels, you'll be able to differentiate your business and stand out in a sea of generic mass marketing.