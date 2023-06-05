Trendspotting 101 — How to Stay Ahead of the Curve in Your Industry Learn how to spot and capitalize on emerging trends in your industry with these practical tips.

By Candice Georgiadis

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There is nothing that compares to staying ahead of the curve in your industry as an entrepreneur. For many years, trendspotting has worked for me as an entrepreneur, and this is a key strategy when it comes to staying ahead of the curve in any industry.

In this article, we will take a dive into trendspotting, techniques for trendspotting and other strategies. So, let's dive right in.

Related: 4 Strategies to Help Your Company Stay Ahead of the Competition

What is trendspotting?

Trendspotting is the identification of emerging patterns, changes in the market and shifts even before they occur in a particular industry. It is more of a proactive approach that allows businesses to anticipate future trends and stay way ahead of their competition in the market.

The main goal of trendspotting is to gain a competitive advantage within your industry, and it has been proven to increase competitive advantage with big data by 83% for businesses that capitalize on it.

To effectively implement trendspotting as an entrepreneur, here are some practical tips to help you stay on top of your industry:

1. Analyze past trends

Analyzing past trends is the first step in understanding the evolution and trajectory of your industry. This could actually shape your entire business's future. By taking a telescopic look into past successes and failures, entrepreneurs can learn from their experiences and the experiences of those before them. This is where you gain insight and inspiration for solutions that your consumers are looking for. I, for one, take a week in every quarter to do a thorough analysis of past trends. This can be different for you, but do what works for you.

2. Stay on top of industry news always

If anything, never miss crucial news about your industry. It could mean gaining or missing insight into a critical trend or opportunity. To do this effectively, you must monitor various news outlets and sources to stay up-to-date with the latest developments. There are three ways I go about this; reading industry publications, following experts in my industry on social media and attending events in my industry. Look for the best sources that would work for you and your business, but ensure that these sources are reliable.

3. Utilize social media

This is one of my favorites when it comes to trendspotting — I like to see it as the top arrow in my quiver when looking to stay ahead (Top Secret unleashed). Social media remains one of the most powerful tools to identify trends and monitor what customers are talking about in your space. Entrepreneurs need to utilize social media to the fullest to track customer sentiment, identify emerging influencers and keep an eye on top competitors. Tools like Hootsuite and BuzzSumo can help in managing trendspotting on social media.

Related: Making Your Presence Felt In The Current Digital Landscape: Stay Ahead Of The Game With These Five Key Trends

4. Industry events should be on your list

You can stay up-to-date on industry trends by attending events in your industry. It is also a great opportunity to meet and connect with other professionals in your industry. Attend conferences, networking events and trade shows to build relationships and stay informed on the latest developments in the industry.

5. Conduct market research

Another tip for trendspotting to stay ahead in your industry is to conduct proper market research. This is where some people miss it — they don't conduct proper market research. You have to analyze customer behavior thoroughly, monitor industry reports and survey customers when necessary. One tool that has been of immense help to me and many industry experts is Google Analytics, which has made market research more accessible for many years and remains one of my best market research tools.

6. Experiment and take risks

Experimenting once in a while and taking risks are essential for staying ahead of the curve in any industry. It can be beneficial to try out new things, test new ideas and tread new waters. This can be as simple as introducing new features, launching new products or services, using new market strategies or testing new business models.

Related: Business Trends Entrepreneurs Must Know

7. Embrace new technologies and innovations

To stay ahead of the curve, another strategy is to embrace new technologies and be open to innovations that can help you gain the upper hand in your industry. This can be anything from investing in new software or hardware, embracing cloud technology, investing in or incorporating blockchain technology and embracing AI technology.

Trendspotting is an essential skill every business must develop to stay ahead of the curve in their industry. But keep in mind that this is not a one-time activity that must be done and dumped. It must be done continuously. So, here are my takeaways if you really want to put trendspotting into practice:

  • Create a working system to stay organized and help you in tracking your findings.

  • Focus only on the most important trends that are related to your business.

  • Don't be afraid to try new things and take risks.

  • Always evaluate your strategies, and adjust them if needed.

  • Embrace innovation, and remain open to change.

Put your best foot out in terms of trendspotting. This will help you stay on top of the latest trends in the industry and stay ahead of the curve. Happy trendspotting.

Wavy Line
Candice Georgiadis

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

CEO of Digital Agency, Inc

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist.

Editor's Pick

She's Been Coding Since Age 7 and Presented Her Life-Saving App to Tim Cook Last Year. Now 17, She's on Track to Solve Even Bigger Problems.
Lock
I Helped Grow 4 Unicorns Over 10 Years That Generated $18 Billion in Online Revenues. Here's What I've Learned.
Lock
Want to Break Bad Habits and Supercharge Your Business? Use This Technique.
Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business
Lock
Don't Have Any Clients But Need Customer Testimonials? Follow These 3 Tricks To Boost Your Rep.
Why Are Some Wines More Expensive Than Others? A Top Winemaker Gives a Full-Bodied Explanation.

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Trends Innovation Growing a Business Competition Grow Your Business Digital Trends

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

California Woman Arrested For $60 Million Postal Service Scam

Lijuan "Angela" Chen faces two charges that each carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

By Emily Rella
Business News

A Wegmans Employee Allegedly Stole Over $500,000 from the Company

Alicia Torres pleaded guilty to crimes carried out over nine years while working at Wegmans in Webster, New York.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Operations & Logistics

How to Combat Robocalls and Scammers With Anti-Call Technology

We're still far from eliminating scam calls, but we're adding new tools and standards. Only by adopting new technologies can call centers rebuild trust and confidence with the people they serve.

By Scott Straub
Resumes & Interviewing

3 Tips for Mastering the STAR Interview Method

The STAR interview method is a powerful tool to showcase your problem-solving abilities and past experiences. By preparing specific examples and practicing your responses, you can demonstrate your qualifications and increase your chances of landing the job.

By Entrepreneur Deals
Business News

The FTC Is About to Change Subscription Services Forever. Here's How You Can Prepare.

The new "click-to-cancel" provision will make renewing and terminating subscriptions easier.

By Monica Eaton
Devices

Score a Refurbished, Grade-A iPad Mini and Free Headphones for Just $99.99

Take advantage of this amazing price just in time for summer.

By Entrepreneur Store