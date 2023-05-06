For Subscribers

How You Can Help Your Public Relations Provider Help You

A successful public relations effort requires input and engagement from both the PR provider AND the client. Here are seven ways a client can help their public relations provider help them.

learn more about Michelle Garrett

By Michelle Garrett

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I recently watched Jerry Maguire with my kids. They'd never seen it — and I hadn't watched it from beginning to end in ages.

When the film came out in 1996, a famous line was born. No, I'm not thinking of "Show me the money" — though that one is a fan favorite. It's the "Help me help you" line that's been on my mind.

Working with clients on public relations initiatives is often an isolating experience. The client hires you to make things happen. The expectations are high — but what is their role in creating success?

Related: How to Make PR Work For You

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Marketing Marketing Strategies Public Relations PR strategy Premium

Editor's Pick

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year
6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger
His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives
3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — and the Simple Solution for Stopping
A 4th-Generation CEO Reveals How to Avoid 'Succession''s All-Too-Real Dysfunction in Your Own Business — Family-Run or Not
There Are Only 6 Things You Need to Avoid Business Catastrophe, According to This Expert Consultant

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

How to Free Up More Space in Your Business for Creativity

As a leader, you must endeavor to build systems that help you find more creative space instead of more tasks for your list.

By Drew McLellan

Science & Technology

Chat GPT Urgent Warning: Is Your Information, Job or Business Safe?

Amazon raised the alarm when a response from the AI closely reflected confidential company information.

By Ben Angel

Leadership

6 Ways Successful Female Executives Turn Self-Doubt into Their Pathway to Self-Belief

Turns out, C-suite executives get imposter syndrome too. Like everything, facing your barriers becomes your best strategy for greatness from the inside out.

By Patti Fletcher

Money & Finance

Don't Let Inflation Kill Your Small Business. Here's How to Secure More Funding and Give Yourself a Financial Cushion.

Here are some simple strategies to improve business finances and position your business for success, even amid economic volatility.

By Rich Rao

By Emily Rella

Growing a Business

6 Ways Small Business Owners Can Use ChatGPT to Eliminate Hours of Work

The greatest development that will allow small businesses and entrepreneurs to compete with large corporations has become available — for free. But it's in its infancy and there's no user manual. I'm here to help.

By Nicholas Leighton