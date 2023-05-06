Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I recently watched Jerry Maguire with my kids. They'd never seen it — and I hadn't watched it from beginning to end in ages.



When the film came out in 1996, a famous line was born. No, I'm not thinking of "Show me the money" — though that one is a fan favorite. It's the "Help me help you" line that's been on my mind.



Working with clients on public relations initiatives is often an isolating experience. The client hires you to make things happen. The expectations are high — but what is their role in creating success?

Related: How to Make PR Work For You