What price do you put on a once-in-a-lifetime experience? The online platform OpenChime is helping users determine exactly that, providing aggregated customized quotes on services from the unusual to the mundane.

Photo© Tom McKenzie

When one hopeless romantic wanted to pop the question on a hot-air balloon ride, an OpenChime search led to Cary, Ill.-based Corporate Balloons, which specializes in branded promotions for corporate clients but also wanted to connect with individuals who might want to take to the air for a pleasure cruise.