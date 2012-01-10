This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

A New Way to Get Customized Service Quotes This online platform lets consumers more easily connect with nearby small businesses.

By Jason Ankeny Edited by Frances Dodds

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What price do you put on a once-in-a-lifetime experience? The online platform OpenChime is helping users determine exactly that, providing aggregated customized quotes on services from the unusual to the mundane.

Bennett Schwontkowski, founder of Cary, Ill.-based Corporate Balloons, says Openchime has helped his business take off.
Photo© Tom McKenzie

When one hopeless romantic wanted to pop the question on a hot-air balloon ride, an OpenChime search led to Cary, Ill.-based Corporate Balloons, which specializes in branded promotions for corporate clients but also wanted to connect with individuals who might want to take to the air for a pleasure cruise.

