Comprehensive knowledge of how customers use your product makes possible a variety of improvement pathways, including more effective upselling.

Running and growing a business demands much attention and effort. Raising capital, maintaining employees, developing products, streamlining operational efficiency and setting budgets are all necessary parts of keeping one up and running.

Owners and other execs believe, understandably, that selling products or services is paramount, with the final transaction being the ultimate goal. But tracking how customers use and feel about products can provide broader and arguably more vital insights into improving them, along with associated marketing efforts. Handled well, it guides product development, reduces churn and increases customer loyalty.

