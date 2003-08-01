Don't know when to cut your losses and leave the negotiating table? Look for these telltale signs.

There are obvious reasons to break off negotiations: Forexample, the other side's last best offer doesn't cut it,you find a better alternative, or you uncover something seriouslyunsavory about your opponent. Businesspeople favor and understandthese sorts of objective analyses.

There are also subtler, more subjective reasons to pull theplug. If you're the type of negotiator who takes pride inmaking the unworkable work, take special heed of the followingpitfalls to avoid: