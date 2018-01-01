Marc Diener

Asking for it
When negotiating, questions are critical to your success.
Find Ways to Negotiate Smart
Don't be afraid to negotiate--just know what you're doing.
Play Nice
When making deals, it pays to mind your manners.
Top Secret
Confidential data should be handled with care.
Turn the Tables
Do you hate to negotiate? It's time to learn to love it.
Hang Tough
Secrets to staying strong at the bargaining table.
Fair Share?
Keys to negotiating your piece of the action.
Take a Look Inside
In deal making, a little introspection goes a long way.
Put it in Neutral
Next time you're in a dispute, don't litigate--mediate.
Getting Over a Bad Deal
So you made a bad deal. Learn from it, and move on.
Fight or Flight?
Tips for knowing when to go at it and when to give in.
When a Deal Is a Don't
Know when you should walk away from a negotiation.
Using Anger as a Negotiating Tactic
Anger can help in negotiation, but be sure to use it wisely.
Friendly Fire?
Don't let a deal destroy your friendship.
Chill Out
Managing your stress makes you a better deal-maker.