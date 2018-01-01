Marc Diener

Asking for it

Asking for it

When negotiating, questions are critical to your success.
2 min read
Find Ways to Negotiate Smart

Find Ways to Negotiate Smart

Don't be afraid to negotiate--just know what you're doing.
2 min read
Play Nice

Play Nice

When making deals, it pays to mind your manners.
2 min read
Top Secret

Top Secret

Confidential data should be handled with care.
2 min read
Turn the Tables

Turn the Tables

Do you hate to negotiate? It's time to learn to love it.
2 min read
Hang Tough
Marketing

Hang Tough

Secrets to staying strong at the bargaining table.
2 min read
Fair Share?

Fair Share?

Keys to negotiating your piece of the action.
2 min read
Take a Look Inside

Take a Look Inside

In deal making, a little introspection goes a long way.
2 min read
Put it in Neutral

Put it in Neutral

Next time you're in a dispute, don't litigate--mediate.
2 min read
Getting Over a Bad Deal
Marketing

Getting Over a Bad Deal

So you made a bad deal. Learn from it, and move on.
2 min read
Fight or Flight?
Marketing

Fight or Flight?

Tips for knowing when to go at it and when to give in.
2 min read
When a Deal Is a Don't
Marketing

When a Deal Is a Don't

Know when you should walk away from a negotiation.
2 min read
Using Anger as a Negotiating Tactic
Marketing

Using Anger as a Negotiating Tactic

Anger can help in negotiation, but be sure to use it wisely.
2 min read
Friendly Fire?

Friendly Fire?

Don't let a deal destroy your friendship.
2 min read
Chill Out

Chill Out

Managing your stress makes you a better deal-maker.
2 min read
