Subscribe for 20% off
Subscribe

Food for Thought

Even the crankiest reporter can't resist a news release full of local flavor and entrepreneurial spice.

By
This story appears in the July 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: Last week I sent my first press release for the personal chef business I'm starting to a small, local paper. I used a template other personal chefs around the country have been successful with. I sent the release by e-mail, because the paper listed an e-mail address for news stories.

The next day the publisher of the paper responded: "Stop sending this trash. We don't print puff." I felt like I had been slapped in the face. Was this a normal response, or is this guy just lacking professionalism and manners? Am I being overly sensitive?

New Year’s Sale! Unlock this subscriber exclusive article & so much more for 20% off today.

Become an Entrepreneur+ member to get unlimited access, no ads, exclusive discounts, and complimentary magazine subscription.

Subscribe today for 20% off. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Vince McMahon Plans Return to WWE

Steve Huff

Business News

Pornhub Will Now Check Government IDs in This State. Is Yours Next?

Gabrielle Bienasz
For Subscribers

How Often Should You Email Your List? Here Are 5 Deciding Factors You Need to Know.

Svetoslav Dimitrov
Read More