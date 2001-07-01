Food for Thought

Q: Last week I sent my first press release for the personal chef business I'm starting to a small, local paper. I used a template other personal chefs around the country have been successful with. I sent the release by e-mail, because the paper listed an e-mail address for news stories.

The next day the publisher of the paper responded: "Stop sending this trash. We don't print puff." I felt like I had been slapped in the face. Was this a normal response, or is this guy just lacking professionalism and manners? Am I being overly sensitive?