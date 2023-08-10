Too many businesses play it safe with the same old paid marketing strategies during this economically uncertain post-pandemic period. Break the tired routine with these six strategies.

Digital advertising, particularly paid marketing platforms, gained traction during the pandemic. More than half of U.S. marketing dollars were spent on digital platforms like Google and Facebook in 2021. These platforms can help you target specific consumers and track effectiveness while you focus on other aspects of the business.

Despite the benefits of paid marketing platforms, a marketing strategy dependent on these platforms has risks. Setting up an automated spending stream can also lead to overspending if you don't check in. Changing algorithms and the rise of AI might end up hurting performance or increasing prices without you even knowing it.

To make sure your work reaches the right people no matter what happens in the digital space, you should test out some new approaches and build a more diversified marketing strategy. Here's how to do it.