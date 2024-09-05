This article details the importance of aligning content with the customer journey for long-term success, from top-of-the-funnel content that captures attention and builds awareness to bottom-of-the-funnel strategies that foster loyalty and drive conversions.

Understanding your buyer persona and their journey enables you to create content that helps them along that decision-making process while positioning your company as an authority in your space.

The buyer's journey comprises four stages: awareness, consideration, decision and action. Your content should be designed to meet the needs and interests of the persona at each of these stages. By offering relevant, useful content throughout the decision process, you can answer prospects' questions and increase your odds of turning them into purchasers.

Formulating a content strategy that gains the trust and wins the business of prospects involves these three steps: