It can be done successfully, but there are nuances to consider when rethinking your recruiting and hiring process.

Will companies' work-from-home policies remain in place, even when COVID-19 ends? Back in March, only 38 percent of corporate decision-­makers said yes. A few months later, that number rose to 67 percent. (Both surveys were done by 451 Research, a division of S&P Global Market Intelligence, which polled more than 500 people.) As companies increasingly adopt distributed services like cloud tools and SaaS platforms, it's easier to work anywhere — forever.

If the predictions hold true, many things about the way we work will change, starting with the way we build a team. We asked four business leaders how entrepreneurs can best approach hiring for talent, not geography.

