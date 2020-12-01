Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2020

Entrepreneur Magazine - December 2020
How Zoom Won 2020 by Meeting a Surge of Demand

CEO Eric Yuan never expected the business tool to become a social lifeline. But by focusing on fundamentals, the brand rose to the occasion.

The Challenges of 2020 Will Make You a Better Entrepreneur

It's been a hard year. But also a good year. Why? Because we were forced to make change.

How Sundial Brands Built an Authentic Social Mission

Community Engagement is about more than just social media interactions. Cara Sabin, CEO of Sundial Brands, offers advice on being relevant today - and tomorrow.

Future of Entrepreneurship

He Asked His Team How to Avoid Layoffs. Their Response Thrilled Him

Before making a tough decision that impacts your team's future, Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price has a simple suggestion: Ask them for advice. It worked for him.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 3 min read
How Michael J. Fox Stays Optimistic Even When Times Are Tough
Insider

How Michael J. Fox Stays Optimistic Even When Times Are Tough

After a hard year for everyone, the beloved actor has some advice: No matter the circumstances, optimism is possible.
Liz Brody | 7 min read
Smart Algae. Underwater Drones. An Internet for Mars. How Hypergiant Is Inventing for the Future.
Future of Entrepreneurship

Smart Algae. Underwater Drones. An Internet for Mars. How Hypergiant Is Inventing for the Future.

It's not easy to build the stuff for tomorrow when you also have to run a sustainable business today. Inside the crazy world of Hypergiant, an ambitious company that's figuring it out.
Liz Brody | 15+ min read
The No-Code Movement Means Anyone Can Be a Tech Founder
Future of Entrepreneurship

The No-Code Movement Means Anyone Can Be a Tech Founder

No engineering background required.
Liz Brody | 3 min read
Why Radical Transparency (With Staff and Customers) Is Good for Business
Future of Entrepreneurship

Why Radical Transparency (With Staff and Customers) Is Good for Business

During the pandemic, entrepreneurs shared information like never before. That's not going away.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 3 min read
Entrepreneur Magazine - December 2020