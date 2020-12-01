It's been a hard year. But also a good year. Why? Because we were forced to make change.

This story appears in the December 2020 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As the pandemic altered our lives this year, I think we collectively went through four phases. The first was panic, as we feared for the future. The second was adaptation, as we tried to make sense of our world. The third was a "new normal," as we cautiously lifted ourselves back up. And the fourth — and most important — was this: I wouldn't go back.

Not everyone is at that last phase yet. For many people, it'll take more time to get there. And to be clear, when I say, "I wouldn't go back," I'm not blind to the immeasurable loss that so many people felt this year. But I will tell you this: Over and over, entrepreneurs tell me about the same experience. They were forced to change this year, and it was hard and difficult, but it ultimately improved their businesses and expanded their lives.

Related: When's the Right Time to Pursue Your Passion? It's Right Now.