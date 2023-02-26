The Unexpected Rise of Micro-Influencers and Their Impact on Marketing
Here's how micro-influencers were able to make a place of their own in the digital space
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
The concept of influencer marketing has been around for a while, but it has traditionally been focused on celebrities and individuals with large followings. However, the rise of micro-influencers has changed the game.
With a small but dedicated following, these individuals are considered experts in their respective niches, be it beauty, fashion, games or health and wellness. This makes them extremely valuable to brands that target specific groups. Let's analyze why this shift came about in recent years.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:
- Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
- Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
- Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
- Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve