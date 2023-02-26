Here's how micro-influencers were able to make a place of their own in the digital space

The concept of influencer marketing has been around for a while, but it has traditionally been focused on celebrities and individuals with large followings. However, the rise of micro-influencers has changed the game.

With a small but dedicated following, these individuals are considered experts in their respective niches, be it beauty, fashion, games or health and wellness. This makes them extremely valuable to brands that target specific groups. Let's analyze why this shift came about in recent years.