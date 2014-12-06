How You Can Embrace the Holy Grail of Online Marketing Video is now a vital market tool. Here's how entrepreneurs can take advantage.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Unless you've been sitting in front of a cathode-ray tube TV for the past few years, you've seen how important video has become as a marketing tactic.
In fact, paid advertising on YouTube converts more customers than any other online platform, according to AOL Platforms. The number of digital video viewers in the U.S. is expected to increasen by more than 22 million between 2013 and 2017, according to eMarketer.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
For just $5 a month, you get unlimited access to all of Entrepreneur.com, including our premium content. You’ll find:
- Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
- Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
- Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
- Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve