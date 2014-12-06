Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Unless you've been sitting in front of a cathode-ray tube TV for the past few years, you've seen how important video has become as a marketing tactic.

In fact, paid advertising on YouTube converts more customers than any other online platform, according to AOL Platforms. The number of digital video viewers in the U.S. is expected to increasen by more than 22 million between 2013 and 2017, according to eMarketer.