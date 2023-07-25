If you're a remote worker who would like to keep those benefits, you'd better start preparing a good pitch. And if you're dying to get back into the office, rejoice – your ideal transition may be just around the corner.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work and hybrid work have encroached their way into normalcy. Now that many people have gotten used to this arrangement, with some of those people thriving in it, it's unlikely that remote or hybrid work will ever go away.

