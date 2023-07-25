Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
Remote Work May Never Die, But It's Losing Momentum. Here's Why. If you're a remote worker who would like to keep those benefits, you'd better start preparing a good pitch. And if you're dying to get back into the office, rejoice – your ideal transition may be just around the corner.

By Deanna Ritchie

Key Takeaways

  • Remote work trends are slowly starting to fade.
  • There's no clear winner which is better for productivity; too many variables.
  • Isolation, distraction, and digital meeting fatigue are cited as reasons remote work is becoming less popular.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This story was originally reported on ReadWrite.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work and hybrid work have encroached their way into normalcy. Now that many people have gotten used to this arrangement, with some of those people thriving in it, it's unlikely that remote or hybrid work will ever go away.

Related: Employers: The Burden of Going Back Into The Office Is Not as Bad as You Think — It's Worse.

