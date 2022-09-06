Looking to Hire a Marketer? Here's Why You Should Think Twice.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Successful brand promotion is a crucial part of the foundation of any successful company. Social media and the internet have opened up new avenues to reach possible customers. Collaborative marketing campaigns now have the potential to connect consumers with companies in long-lasting and sustainable ways that were not previously possible.

Figuring out how to promote your company can present a daunting challenge with no clear entry point. It might seem as if there are an infinite number of ways to present your brand in an infinite amount of places. Consequently, many business owners turn to professional marketing consultants to help chart a clear path for their companies.