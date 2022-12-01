Mariah Carey Is My Business Icon: 5 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From 'the Woman Who Stole Christmas'

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whenever I am asked who I follow to keep myself motivated, I always tell them that my number one inspiration is Mariah Carey. I'm not an aspiring singer or professional performer. I'm a business coach. So, naturally, I get some strange looks when they hear my answer. There are so many business gurus out there to choose from, so why her?

Aside from the pretty face and the incredible vocal range, she's a creative genius and a savvy businesswoman. And while she may not be the obvious choice for my role model, here are five lessons I've learned from her that fuel my own entrepreneurial endeavors: