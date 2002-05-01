Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In an economic downturn, yesterday's marketing strategiesjust won't cut it. Either they're too expensive, or youraudience has tuned out. But that doesn't mean you should startcutting your marketing budget. Instead, you should use this time todevelop specific strategies that produce bottom-line results. Thatmeans you have to get back to basics and adopt new, hard-workingtactics that bring you closer to your customers.

Here are five steps you can take today to help your company rideout the rocky times. They may not give you a recession-proofbusiness, but they'll keep your marketing efforts moving in theright direction through this downturn and beyond.