Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Sock It to 'Em Can a negative marketing campaign have positive results? Here's what to know before you strike the first blow.

By Kim T. Gordon

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mudslinging, name-calling, accusations and counterattacks.Sounds like a bad way to run a marketing campaign-particularlyduring a presidential race-but all those negative ads may have amore positive result than you think. What many of us call"negative" or "attack" ads are termed"comparative" ads by those in the industry, and thebottom line is that they appear to work.

"They're very effective," says Rick Farmer, Ph.D.,an assistant professor of political science at the University ofAkron in Akron, Ohio, who has studied the impact of comparativeads. Farmer, other researchers and campaign consultants agree thatnegative ads are more memorable than positive ones, provided theyreinforce a belief and remain relevant to the central issues of themarketing campaign. In political campaigns, comparative ads workbecause "people have a cynical view of politics and tend tobelieve the negative very quickly," says Farmer.

Memorial Day Sale - Save 20%! Unlock this premium article & so much more with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community with our Memorial Day sale! With your subscription, you'll get:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve

Use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career
A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.
Lock
One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year
Lock
3 Reasons to Keep Posting on LinkedIn, Even If Nobody Is Engaging With You
Lock
6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer
Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

Related Topics

Marketing Marketing Ideas

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Diversity

How to Leverage Employee and Business Resource Groups to Create a More Diverse and Inclusive Workplace

Here are some tips on how to better engage your company's employee resource groups and business resource groups to improve DEI hiring outcomes.

By Nish Parikh
Leadership

Could Your Startup Benefit from Outside Leadership? Look for These 5 Signs

Bringing on new leadership can be all you need to spur future growth in your organization.

By Shawn Cole
Branding

The Ultimate Guide To Building And Implementing An Effective Digital Branding Strategy

Branding can be a complex and confusing process if you don't have clear guidelines and examples.

By Vikas Agrawal
Branding

Why Brands are Simplifying Their Logos and Visual Identity

Simple yet strong visual identities are crafted from clear brand identities.

By Jessica Wong
Growing a Business

3 Key Strategies That Helped My Business Grow During a Recession

Here are three strategies everyone should use to help their businesses thrive during a recession.

By Rudy Mawer
Business News

Florida Burger King to Pay $8 Million to Customer Who Slipped and Fell in Restaurant Bathroom

The case marks one of the largest slip-and-fall verdicts in Florida's history.

By Sam Silverman