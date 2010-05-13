Subscribe for 50% off
Subscribe

Out of Season

Strategies for surviving the downtime in a cyclical business

By
This story appears in the June 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Next month, Matt Kersten will be up to his neck in Christmas cards. The founder of Kersten Cards, a Scottsdale, Ariz., greeting card company, says 80 percent of his 4,000 orders per year are Christmas cards, which typically hit between July and early December. That leaves fully half of the year with minimal orders--and scant new revenue.

"It's definitely tough, but we do it," he says. "It's important to manage costs, and you constantly have to reinvest in your business. You can't stay stagnant."

Black Friday Subscription Sale - Unlock this subscriber exclusive article and more for 50% off today.

Access all Entrepreneur content with no ads, unlock discounts, and get exclusive advice only available to our subscribers. Plus, our magazine delivered straight to your door.
Get 50% off an annual subscription today. Just use code SAVE50 at checkout.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

'We Strongly Condemn Abuse': Balenciaga, Photographer Break Silence on Controversial Ad Campaign Involving Children

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business Solutions

For Black Friday Only, Get a Lifetime of Microsoft Office at Its Lowest Price Ever

Entrepreneur Store
Business Models

The 4 Principles of Onboarding for Product-Led Growth Platforms

Paul Sullivan

Paul Sullivan

Read More