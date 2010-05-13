Out of Season
Strategies for surviving the downtime in a cyclical business
Next month, Matt Kersten will be up to his neck in Christmas cards. The founder of Kersten Cards, a Scottsdale, Ariz., greeting card company, says 80 percent of his 4,000 orders per year are Christmas cards, which typically hit between July and early December. That leaves fully half of the year with minimal orders--and scant new revenue.
"It's definitely tough, but we do it," he says. "It's important to manage costs, and you constantly have to reinvest in your business. You can't stay stagnant."
Black Friday Subscription Sale - Unlock this subscriber exclusive article and more for 50% off today.
Access all Entrepreneur content with no ads, unlock discounts, and get exclusive advice only available to our subscribers. Plus, our magazine delivered straight to your door.
Get 50% off an annual subscription today. Just use code SAVE50 at checkout.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Online Scams Are More Sophisticated Than Ever. Here's How to Shop Safely on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, According to a Cyber Intelligence Expert.
-
This Guy Saved Barbie From Cultural Extinction. He Did It by Asking One Big Question.
-
The Top 5 Hot Franchise Categories for 2023, According to One Industry Expert
-
Why Can't We Resist Black Friday and Cyber Monday? A Behavioral Economist Explains the Psychological Forces That Make Sales Irresistible.
-
I Couldn't Sleep. I Obsessed Over My Failures. Then I Found the Weirdest Cure.
-
This Pitch Scored a $250,000 Investment — But It Almost Didn't Happen
-
Employees Were Demanded to Go Home. Here's How We Invite Them to Come Back.