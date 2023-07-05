Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The good news is that, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, women-owned employer firms account for more than a third of all U.S. employer-owned firms and revenues at these women-owned businesses have grown almost 52% between 2012 and 2019 compared to a 34% rise in firms owned by men.

The bad news? Females are still struggling to get investment dollars. According to a recent study conducted by the research site Pitchbook, U.S. startups with all-women teams received 1.9% (or around $4.5 billion) out of around the $238.3 billion in venture capital allocated in 2022.