The only thing more annoying than a bad deal is a bad deal-maker.

I like most of the people I deal with. Sometimes things startoff rocky, but usually I can build a good relationship. Thisisn't about those people.

Instead, this month, I vent about those "others" outthere who should be medicated, strapped to a gurney and whiskedfrom the bargaining table. Dear Reader, I hope you don'trecognize yourself below: