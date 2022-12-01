Subscribe for 50% off
The Biggest Mistake Brands Make With Storytelling — and How to Do It Right

The biggest mistake in brand storytelling is believing the story is all about the brand. Telling the right brand story leads to marketing resonance.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a recent Entrepreneur article, I discussed how brands need to be influencers to intersect the customer journey with a brand storytelling approach through the three Rs — relevance, reach and resonance. Telling brand stories relevant to your market in the right medium reaches the right consumers to create marketing resonance.

Marketing resonance is when your audience identifies with your brand message, engages in it, acts upon it and shares it. Resonance moves them through the customer journey to achieve your marketing objectives. How do you know what stories will resonate?

