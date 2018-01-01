Keith Quesenberry

Social Media
Up Your Social Media Game By Answering These 8 Branding Questions
Don't put the social media cart before the brand strategy horse.
Social Media Marketing
Social Media Marketing Is a Lot Tougher With Trust in Social Media Plunging
Raise your hand if you have ever read a privacy policy.
Social Media
Voice Search Is Exploding and Digital Strategy Will Never Be the Same
How this changes your digital and social media strategies and could lead to a competitive advantage.
Crowdsourcing
Treat Customers as Co-authors, Not Targets, and Hit a Marketing Bullseye
Customer loyalty, positive word of mouth and inexpensive content generation are just a few ways you can benefit from crowdsourcing.