In a crowded digital media environment of voluntary engagement, brand storytelling isn't enough to grab attention. You must approach the story from the right perspective — your customer's.

As I emphasized in a previous Entrepreneur article, a big mistake in brand storytelling is assuming that you're telling a story about your company. It's really two stories: One about your brand and one about your customer. But you need to lead with your customer's story.

How? Shift your point of view by learning to see their story.

