Want to Improve Your Brand's Storytelling? Shift Your POV to Tell a Better Narrative. Here's How. In a crowded digital media environment of voluntary engagement, brand storytelling isn't enough to grab attention. You must approach the story from the right perspective — your customer's.

By Keith A. Quesenberry

Key Takeaways

  • How taking your customer's perspective can significantly improve your brand's storytelling.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As I emphasized in a previous Entrepreneur article, a big mistake in brand storytelling is assuming that you're telling a story about your company. It's really two stories: One about your brand and one about your customer. But you need to lead with your customer's story.

How? Shift your point of view by learning to see their story.

Related: Telling Your Brand Story Is Crucial. 4 Steps To Ensure That It Resonates.

Related Topics

Marketing Branding Marketing Strategies Storytelling brand storytelling Premium

