The Future of Hybrid Work? A New Poll Confirms What We Knew All Along.
Businesses must act now to adapt or risk becoming obsolete.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
As the world moves forward, so too does the way we work. In the era of technological advancements and shifting workplace expectations, a new Pew Research Center poll has confirmed that full-time in-office work for remote-capable employees is now a relic of the past. The poll results reveal that a significant plurality of remote-capable employees are working on a hybrid model, coming into the office for two or fewer days per week, while over a third are working fully remotely.
As a seasoned expert in the realm of hybrid and remote work, I can confidently say that the future of work is hybrid, and businesses must adapt or risk becoming obsolete.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
For just $5 a month, you get unlimited access to all of Entrepreneur.com, including our premium content. You’ll find:
- Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
- Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
- Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
- Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve