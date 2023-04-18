Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the world moves forward, so too does the way we work. In the era of technological advancements and shifting workplace expectations, a new Pew Research Center poll has confirmed that full-time in-office work for remote-capable employees is now a relic of the past. The poll results reveal that a significant plurality of remote-capable employees are working on a hybrid model, coming into the office for two or fewer days per week, while over a third are working fully remotely.

As a seasoned expert in the realm of hybrid and remote work, I can confidently say that the future of work is hybrid, and businesses must adapt or risk becoming obsolete.