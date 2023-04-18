For Subscribers

The Future of Hybrid Work? A New Poll Confirms What We Knew All Along.

Businesses must act now to adapt or risk becoming obsolete.

learn more about Gleb Tsipursky

By Gleb Tsipursky

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the world moves forward, so too does the way we work. In the era of technological advancements and shifting workplace expectations, a new Pew Research Center poll has confirmed that full-time in-office work for remote-capable employees is now a relic of the past. The poll results reveal that a significant plurality of remote-capable employees are working on a hybrid model, coming into the office for two or fewer days per week, while over a third are working fully remotely.

As a seasoned expert in the realm of hybrid and remote work, I can confidently say that the future of work is hybrid, and businesses must adapt or risk becoming obsolete.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5 a month, you get unlimited access to all of Entrepreneur.com, including our premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Work-Life Balance Remote Workers The Future of Work Managing Remote Teams Workplace environment Hybrid Model Hybrid workforce Premium Top talent

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all

By Terry Rice

Business News

McDonald's Hamburglar Comes Out of Hiding to Promote Big Burger Changes

The fast food chain brings back its iconic, 'red-handed fugitive' to market updates to the Big Mac, McDouble, and Classic Hamburger and Cheeseburger.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Report: In-Office Workers Spend More Time On This Important Job Feature Than Remote Workers

In-office workers surveyed spent 40 minutes more weekly (on average) mentoring others than remote employees.

By Emily Rella

Franchise

What Is Franchisor Financing? Here's Everything You Need to Know.

You've finally found the right franchise — so now it's time to ask yourself: How are you going to pay for it?

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman

Making a Change

Become Fluent in 14 Languages With a Subscription to Babbel, Now Just $149.97 for a Limited Time

Act fast to get a lifetime subscription to this top-rated language learning service.

By Entrepreneur Store

By Emily Rella