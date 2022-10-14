What Is a Hybrid Work Model, And Is It Here To Stay? A CEO's Perspective

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many organisations are rethinking their approach to the workplace after the recent pandemic. One model that has gained traction is the hybrid work model.

BruntWork CEO Winston Ong is a big proponent of the hybrid model and believes it's here to stay. "The hybrid model is the perfect blend of remote and in-person work," he says. "It allows organisations to be more flexible and adaptable while maintaining the personal connection that comes with working side-by-side."

What businesses need to know about hybrid work models

A hybrid work model is where employees have the flexibility to work from home some days and come into the office on others. The key to an effective hybrid work model is to strike the right balance that works for the team.

There are a few different ways to structure a hybrid work model. Some organisations allow employees to choose their work days from home and the office. Other companies set a schedule. For example, requiring a group of employees to work from home two days a week and report to the office for the remaining three.

It is vital to have a clear agreement with employees on when they are expected to be in the office and when they can work from home. This way, everyone is on the same page, and there are no surprises.

Why make the switch to a hybrid work model

There are a few reasons organizations are switching to a hybrid work model.

Improved employee morale: Hybrid work models allow employees more flexibility and control over their work-life balance. This is especially important for parents or caregivers who need to be able to juggle their work and personal responsibilities.

Built-in adaptability: Organizations that adopt hybrid work models are better prepared for change. There's less need for office space which saves organisations money. Organizations can also more easily pivot to a fully remote model should unforeseen events like pandemics come to pass.

Maintaining a culture of teamwork: Hybrid work models can help employees stay connected and engaged. Working from home can be an incredibly isolating experience when done in excessive amounts. The opportunity to come into the office for face-to-face interactions can be beneficial.

How can organisations make the transition to a hybrid work model?

Changing to a hybrid work model doesn't have to be complicated. Businesses should start by evaluating their employee's needs and determining which type of hybrid model would work best for them. It's imperative that they put together a plan for the transition to the new model.

It's important to ensure that the company has the right tools and technologies to support a hybrid work model. This includes video conferencing software, project management tools, and document collaboration platforms.

Communication is critical when transitioning to a hybrid work model. Business owners and managers should keep their teams aware of the changes and know what to expect. It's also essential to set clear expectations for when employees are expected to be in the office and when they can work from home.

Companies need to be flexible and willing to adjust as needed. The hybrid model is still a relatively new concept, so there's no one-size-fits-all approach. Businesses should prepare to make adjustments along the way.

Hybrid work is not without controversy

Some employees feel that hybrid work models can be unfair, as they can often lead to employees who work from home being given less work or more difficult work than those who work in the office, or be expected to carry the burden of costs normally paid for by their employer. Additionally, employees who work from home may feel isolated from their colleagues and have a harder time building relationships with them.

Employers, on the other hand, may feel that hybrid work models are more efficient and cost-effective. They can also allow employers to attract and retain employees who value flexibility.

Ultimately, whether or not hybrid work models are successful depends on the individual employer and employees involved. Some employers and employees may find that hybrid work models work well for them, while others may prefer more traditional arrangements.