By making small adjustments to your current business plan, you can achieve a major increase in revenue. When you optimize your website or tap into current customers for referrals, you'll find new ways for your business to thrive.

Have you heard of the butterfly effect? It's a way of describing how small changes can have a seismic impact on a complex system.

Here's one way it's often explained. If a butterfly flaps its wings in California, the breeze could grow and eventually alter the weather in New York. Business leaders can harness the power of the butterfly effect by making minor adjustments to their current plans and then harvesting significant rewards in the form of revenue or customer count.

Here are four quick "wins" that you can implement today that have been shown to lead to substantial business growth and profitability.