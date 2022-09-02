Using This Color in Your Facebook Ads Could Increase Your Click-Through Rate

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you advertise on Facebook, you might sense that the marketplace is becoming more crowded, prospective buyers are warier of offers, and it's generally more difficult to get people to pay attention. This is for good reason.

I remember when I first started advertising on Facebook in the mid-2010s. I paid between $2 and $5 per lead. Some of my clients paid just under $1 per lead. But according to digital marketing data analytics platform WordStream, the average cost per lead in 2022 is $19.68.