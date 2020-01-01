About Neil Gordon
Neil Gordon is a communication consultant who focuses on helping clients deliver compelling messages. He offers free training for speakers, a speaking academy and one-on-one coaching. He formerly worked at Penguin Random House with New York Times bestselling authors.
