What's the secret to winning people over? Simple: Make it as absolutely easy as possible to say yes.

Here's a great paradox of entrepreneurship: We barely have enough time to finish our own work — but to truly succeed, completing our own work isn't enough. We must do other people's work, too!

It's exhausting, isn't it? But let's not forget how necessary it is.

I'll give you an example.