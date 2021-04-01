Entrepreneur Magazine - April 2021

Featured Article
Bethenny Frankel's Success Starts With Time Management
Bethenny Frankel builds multimillion-dollar brands, stars in TV shows, and vigorously defends every moment of her day. The secret? It starts with deciding what matters (and what doesn't).
Want Something From Someone? Do the Work for Them.
What's the secret to winning people over? Simple: Make it as absolutely easy as possible to say yes.
3 Mindset Shifts Every Disruptor Must Have
If you want to shake things up, you must have a mindset that's different from everyone else's. Here are three ways to reshape your thinking.