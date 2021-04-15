Clubhouse is Creating the New Social Media Influencer
Clubhouse is creating a new kind of star. Meet one of the biggest: Swan Sit.
Because Clubhouse operates unlike other social channels, it rewards different kinds of actions — and creates new kinds of stars. Swan Sit personifies that. She's a board director of three companies (Edgewell, NovaBay, and Far Niente), and she never yearned to be internet famous…but by being active and thoughtful on Clubhouse, she has accrued more than two million followers. "I do this because it feels good," she says, "and it helps people."
What enabled her success? Time. First, she devotes a lot of it to the platform. "I replaced TV and podcasts with Clubhouse," she says. Second, she never rambles when she speaks. "I am very choiceful with my words. It's no more than three to five sentences. Because if you're in a room with 500 people and you say something smart and concise, you may get 300 people following you at the same time."
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
These Teens Went on 'Shark Tank' With a Product That Will Change the Way You Decorate Your Christmas Tree. Now, It's a Multi-Million-Dollar Business.
-
I Lacked This One Critical Skill That Nearly Cost Me My Career and My Life
-
'Grey Rocking' Is the Technique You Should Use to Get Through Unwanted Conversations This Holiday Season
-
Stop Waiting for a Big Idea. Success Is All About This One Thing, Says This Health and Wellness Leader.
-
Use This Powerful Thought Technique and Watch Your Team Succeed
-
Here's How You Can Tell Which Franchise Opportunity Is Best for You
-
How Will Consumers Spend Their Money This Holiday Season? An Economist Explains.