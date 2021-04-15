Clubhouse is Creating the New Social Media Influencer

Because Clubhouse operates unlike other social channels, it rewards different kinds of actions — and creates new kinds of stars. Swan Sit personifies that. She's a board director of three companies (Edgewell, NovaBay, and Far Niente), and she never yearned to be internet famous…but by being active and thoughtful on Clubhouse, she has accrued more than two million followers. "I do this because it feels good," she says, "and it helps people."

Courtesy of Swan Sit

What enabled her success? Time. First, she devotes a lot of it to the platform. "I replaced TV and podcasts with Clubhouse," she says. Second, she never rambles when she speaks. "I am very choiceful with my words. It's no more than three to five sentences. Because if you're in a room with 500 people and you say something smart and concise, you may get 300 people following you at the same time."