Why you should choose peace of mind over revenue and cut ties with bad clients.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Straight up: Some clients suck. With 2012 winding down, now's the time to give your company's health (and your sanity) a boost by cutting the duds from your client list.

"When you work for yourself, there's a natural tendency to try to be all things to all people, which often turns out to be counterproductive," says Stephen Denny, author of Killing Giants: 10 Strategies to Topple the Goliath in Your Industry. "You have to be willing to know who you are, who you're not and whether a client's needs--and values--align with yours."