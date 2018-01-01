Erika Napoletano

Erika Napoletano

Guest Writer
Branding Strategist, Learning from Mistakes, Helping Others Not Make the Same Ones

Ever been stuck? Well, Erika Napoletano gets restless brands and the people brave enough to lead them unstuck and shortens the distance between where you are and "hell yeah." She's a twice-published, award-winning author of The Power of Unpopular and a TED Editor's Pick for her 2012 talk, "Rethinking Unpopular." Discover business, uncensored at Unstuck.LIFE.

More From Erika Napoletano

How to Get Out of Your Own Way
Growth Strategies

How to Get Out of Your Own Way

There are three situations guaranteed to land you and your business in the mud. The only way to get out is to see these problems for what they are and move forward. Ready?
3 min read
Stellar Customer Service Keeps Upscale Lingerie Shop in Business
Marketing

Stellar Customer Service Keeps Upscale Lingerie Shop in Business

This Denver-based small shop has weathered tough times by showing their customers that they care.
2 min read
3 Ways to Break Out of Your Comfort Zone
Project Grow

3 Ways to Break Out of Your Comfort Zone

Escape starts with a simple question: What bores you about your business? Your mission is to kill the snooze and ratchet up the excitement.
3 min read
3 Simple Questions That Can Derail Your Reputation
Starting a Business

3 Simple Questions That Can Derail Your Reputation

Reaching out for help is a good thing, as long as you remember to respect other people's time, relationships and expertise.
3 min read
How Much Confidence Is Too Much?
Growth Strategies

How Much Confidence Is Too Much?

Being sure of yourself is nice, but thinking that nobody knows better is a mistake.
3 min read
What to Do If You Hate Your Brand
Marketing

What to Do If You Hate Your Brand

Four steps to building your brand into something that's more true to you.
3 min read
The Right Way to Adjust Your Prices
Ready for Anything

The Right Way to Adjust Your Prices

Stop undervaluing your products and services, and look at what your pricing strategy really says about you.
3 min read
Why Stretching the Budget Is Worth It
Finance

Why Stretching the Budget Is Worth It

Going with the lowest cost option isn't always the best choice. Here's how to make value-based decisions.
3 min read
How to Really Listen to Your Customers
Marketing

How to Really Listen to Your Customers

A flexible response to a customer's needs plants a vineyard's new direction.
3 min read
3 Surprising Ways to Find New Clients
Ready for Anything

3 Surprising Ways to Find New Clients

Defy convention and employ these unconventional methods for connecting with new customers.
3 min read
Why You Should Fire Some Clients
Growth Strategies

Why You Should Fire Some Clients

Why you should choose peace of mind over revenue and cut ties with bad clients.
4 min read
3 Ways to Kick Start Your Business into 2013
Growth Strategies

3 Ways to Kick Start Your Business into 2013

Stop futzing around. Here's how to propel your business forward -- right now.
3 min read
Why Collaboration Is Key
Project Grow

Why Collaboration Is Key

Ideas are worthless until they're out of your head and in front of others.
3 min read
How to Build Your Business by Working With the Competition
Growth Strategies

How to Build Your Business by Working With the Competition

One entrepreneur grew his niche business by collaborating with bigger companies that didn't consider him competition.
4 min read
How to Make Your Social Networking Efforts More Productive
Marketing

How to Make Your Social Networking Efforts More Productive

Forget flavor-of-the-month social sites. Find the community that works best for your company.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.