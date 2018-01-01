Ever been stuck? Well, Erika Napoletano gets restless brands and the people brave enough to lead them unstuck and shortens the distance between where you are and "hell yeah." She's a twice-published, award-winning author of The Power of Unpopular and a TED Editor's Pick for her 2012 talk, "Rethinking Unpopular." Discover business, uncensored at Unstuck.LIFE.
Growth Strategies
How to Get Out of Your Own Way
There are three situations guaranteed to land you and your business in the mud. The only way to get out is to see these problems for what they are and move forward. Ready?
Marketing
Stellar Customer Service Keeps Upscale Lingerie Shop in Business
This Denver-based small shop has weathered tough times by showing their customers that they care.
Project Grow
3 Ways to Break Out of Your Comfort Zone
Escape starts with a simple question: What bores you about your business? Your mission is to kill the snooze and ratchet up the excitement.
Starting a Business
3 Simple Questions That Can Derail Your Reputation
Reaching out for help is a good thing, as long as you remember to respect other people's time, relationships and expertise.
Growth Strategies
How Much Confidence Is Too Much?
Being sure of yourself is nice, but thinking that nobody knows better is a mistake.
Marketing
What to Do If You Hate Your Brand
Four steps to building your brand into something that's more true to you.
Ready for Anything
The Right Way to Adjust Your Prices
Stop undervaluing your products and services, and look at what your pricing strategy really says about you.
Finance
Why Stretching the Budget Is Worth It
Going with the lowest cost option isn't always the best choice. Here's how to make value-based decisions.
Marketing
How to Really Listen to Your Customers
A flexible response to a customer's needs plants a vineyard's new direction.
Ready for Anything
3 Surprising Ways to Find New Clients
Defy convention and employ these unconventional methods for connecting with new customers.
Growth Strategies
Why You Should Fire Some Clients
Why you should choose peace of mind over revenue and cut ties with bad clients.
Growth Strategies
3 Ways to Kick Start Your Business into 2013
Stop futzing around. Here's how to propel your business forward -- right now.
Project Grow
Why Collaboration Is Key
Ideas are worthless until they're out of your head and in front of others.
Growth Strategies
How to Build Your Business by Working With the Competition
One entrepreneur grew his niche business by collaborating with bigger companies that didn't consider him competition.
Marketing
How to Make Your Social Networking Efforts More Productive
Forget flavor-of-the-month social sites. Find the community that works best for your company.