Q: People tell me to post regularly on LinkedIn, but nobody's reading. Should I just quit? — Derek, Austin

This article could flop. You might not even get past the first paragraph. That's just a fact of life for anyone who writes anything. But it's not a reason to stop.

Let's start with some assumptions. You're probably not a professional creator. Maybe you're posting to grow your brand and revenue. At this point, you're a little embarrassed by how poorly you're doing, looking at the opportunity cost of it, and thinking that your time is better spent elsewhere.