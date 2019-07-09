Potential clients can't hire you if they can't find you. Build a bridge to yourself -- and to your business.

I won't name names, but there's someone missing from this issue of Entrepreneur. I'd found a piece they'd written, liked their work, and planned to assign them a story for the magazine … but I couldn't find their email address online. They have no website. Their social media channels offer no way to get in touch. So I moved along to someone else instead.

Why'd I give up so fast? Because the way I see it, that person's job is to make themselves easy to work with. And I'm not going to spend my time doing someone else's job for them.