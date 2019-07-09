You're Not Approachable Enough. Let's Fix That. Potential clients can't hire you if they can't find you. Build a bridge to yourself -- and to your business.
I won't name names, but there's someone missing from this issue of Entrepreneur. I'd found a piece they'd written, liked their work, and planned to assign them a story for the magazine … but I couldn't find their email address online. They have no website. Their social media channels offer no way to get in touch. So I moved along to someone else instead.
Why'd I give up so fast? Because the way I see it, that person's job is to make themselves easy to work with. And I'm not going to spend my time doing someone else's job for them.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:
- Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
- A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
- Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
- Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs