Entrepreneur Magazine - July 2019

How Shaq Is Bringing Fun Back to Papa John's
The basketball legend is the franchise's new brand ambassador. He's got his work cut out for him -- but Shaq's never been afraid of a challenge.
You're Not Approachable Enough. Let's Fix That.
Potential clients can't hire you if they can't find you. Build a bridge to yourself -- and to your business.
How to Find the Right Payment System
In a mobile economy, being able to simply process credit cards is no longer enough. Here's what to look for as you search for a payment-system provider.
What It's Like to Be Mentored by Gwyneth Paltrow
The actress and CEO chats with her mentee, the cofounder of Maisonette, about finding support as an entrepreneur.
Problem Solvers Podcast
How Cameo Survived a Public Relations Nightmare
By confronting the issue head-on, the startup regained its customers' trust.
Work-Life Balance
How These Married Entrepreneurs Juggle Two Businesses and Two Kids
We trailed the founders of Warby Parker and Rockets of Awesome to see how their crazy, hectic, business-packed days happen.