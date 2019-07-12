Need to Regain Your Sanity? Learn to Say No.

Mary* was doing well as VP of business development at a San Francisco tech company. She'd been hired to create goodwill within the community, and she was a perfect fit. But her work had started suffering. Her CEO had asked her to take on a new project in Brazil, which would require her to spend at least a third of her time there. Her instinct was to say yes; she didn't want to lose her CEO's approval, and the opportunity was an honor. But realistically, she couldn't be in South America and do what she'd been hired to do in San Francisco, too.

mantinov | Getty Images

