Need to Regain Your Sanity? Learn to Say No.
Don't feel like you have to take every opportunity that comes your way. But choose wisely.
Mary* was doing well as VP of business development at a San Francisco tech company. She'd been hired to create goodwill within the community, and she was a perfect fit. But her work had started suffering. Her CEO had asked her to take on a new project in Brazil, which would require her to spend at least a third of her time there. Her instinct was to say yes; she didn't want to lose her CEO's approval, and the opportunity was an honor. But realistically, she couldn't be in South America and do what she'd been hired to do in San Francisco, too.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
I'm a Millennial Who Quit My Job Last Year to Do What I Love. Here's How I've Made More Than $300,000 So Far.
-
'This Is the Way It's Always Been': HarperCollins Workers Fight to End Historic Cycle of Unfair Wages
-
If You Have No Emotional Awareness as a Leader, You're Limiting Your Success. Here's Why (and How to Fix It).
-
-
He Scored $175,000 By Saying the One Phrase This Investor Wanted to Hear
-
How Veterans Can Get Started in Franchising Today Through IFA's VetFran Program
-
Going on 3 Dates a Week Dramatically Improved My Sales Skills. Here Are the Biggest Lessons I Learned.