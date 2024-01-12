Score: 4/5

Pros

Cons

After participating in dozens of guided product demos from every major business phone provider over multiple years, Zoom has continually proven itself to be the best for video communications. Zoom meetings have clear audio, steady video, and fewer interruptions than I've experienced when working with other business phone service providers. With the Business Plus plan, Zoom supports up to 300 participants, up to 30 hours per meeting, and automatically translated captions that make it easy to revisit important details from previous meetings.

As a stand-alone phone service provider, Zoom takes a unique approach to billing with three distinct plans instead of the typical tiers that represent the good, better, and best offerings at the highest price. This includes the pay-as-you-go plan, an unlimited regional plan for the U.S. and Canada, and an international plan with unlimited calling in one of 48 available countries.

While not the right fit for every business, we think Zoom can be a great choice for companies that conduct most of their communication over video. As a stand-alone business phone system, it offers all of the essential call-handling features but truly shines in supporting face-to-face meetings from a distance.

Business phone system cost.

The majority of business phone service providers base their billing structure on user licenses, which you can think of as different phone lines or extensions. With each user license, you'll typically have access to unlimited domestic calling and dozens of essential business phone features – everything you need for a basic business phone line.

Most providers offer three tiers of service, with added features and costs at each level. Prices for entry-level plans usually start below $20 per monthly user and increase to about $40 for the most expensive plans with the fewest restrictions. Some providers, like Nextiva, let you mix and match plans within your company, allowing you to provide some employees with an advanced calling plan while saving money on other employees who need only an entry-level plan for occasional use. Other providers, like Zoom, offer metered, pay-as-you-go options that start at $10 per month.

Add-ons for stand-alone features in this category are relatively uncommon. Instead, most of the add-on expenses are related to extending the use of features like outgoing SMS/MMS texts or additional toll-free numbers. Add-on prices range from about $5 for another toll-free or international phone number to $0.0085 per message for high-volume SMS. International calling minutes vary widely by country, but many plans include unlimited international calling to specific countries.

Professional implementation is rarely required, but it is available with a custom price quote through many providers. Preconfigured IP-compatible desk phones with LCD screens suited for office use are available for under $100. More advanced hardware designed for executive and high-call-volume receptionists is priced closer to $300. If you want to keep using older desk phone hardware that was designed for landlines, you can likely purchase an IP adapter to connect it to the internet. Most service providers include free mobile apps for Android and iOS operating systems, allowing you to use almost any internet-connected device, like a cell phone or tablet, to take, make, and flip calls.

How to choose a business phone system.

Determine what you need from a business phone system.

Before you begin scrolling through service providers to explore pricing and features, you need to have a crystal-clear understanding of your communications needs. Start by determining how many phone lines or user accounts you need, take account of your historical call logs with special attention to international calls, and determine how much you're spending on other communication tools, including video conferencing, team messaging, and SMS/MMS text messages.

Research the available providers.

Once you understand your company's communications requirements, you can begin to narrow down the list of potential service providers. If you haven't upgraded your phone system in a few years, you may be surprised by some of the modern offerings. Explore the latest articles, like this helpful guide, on business phone systems to determine the best new features, tools, and service providers for your business.

Take advantage of free trials and product demos.

The majority of business phone system service providers offer free trials that allow you to fully test their products in a real-world setting. Trial lengths can vary from one to four weeks. If you're looking for a guided preview, many of the companies are happy to provide you with a live demo to walk you through the product's key features as well as anything else you'd like to see during your meeting. When available, guided demos typically last about one hour.

Ask about pricing by phone.

While you can sign up for a new system online in a few minutes, it may be worth your time to inquire about pricing and any special promotions by phone. This is especially true for larger companies that plan to purchase a significant number of user accounts or phone lines. Many of the companies in this category have robust sales departments with strong incentives to close deals at the end of the month or quarter, which is always a good time to speak to someone in sales.

Read reviews.

Now that you've narrowed down your list of potential phone providers to one or two finalists, see what other paying customers have to say. Most online reviews tend to speak to the very best and absolute worst experiences possible, so pay close attention to what's being said consistently to weed out poor information. Do your best to steer clear of reviews much older than a year; otherwise, you could be getting outdated information or hearing about bugs that have already been addressed.

Consider starting with a monthly payment plan.

Many of the providers in this category offer monthly and annual payment terms. While it's usually easy to make changes to your plan, breaking a contract is more challenging. If you have any doubts about your purchase decision, you may want to begin with a monthly plan at a slightly higher rate to make sure the phone service meets all of your expectations before moving to an annual contract.

Methodology

With more than a dozen business phone system providers in the marketplace, which all offer a similar mix of features and tools, it can be difficult to find the ideal solution for your business. We evaluated the field by participating in live guided demos, exploring free-trial accounts independently as part of the review process, and using paid accounts for day-to-day operations, just like any other business would.

With strong reliability and call quality available with any VoIP phone service, we focused our attention on price, ease of use, available features, integration potential, and customer service. After conducting our review, we identified six of the best business phone systems and their ideal use case for business owners to consider: Dialpad, Nextiva, Ooma, RingCentral, Vonage, and Zoom.

Business phone system FAQ

What's the best phone system for a small business?

Ooma is a good choice for small businesses thanks to its monthly contracts, standard features, and customer support, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's the best for everyone. Nextiva is worth considering for its mix-and-match plans across an organization, whereas Zoom's pay-as-you-go plan might be the best for a small business.

How much should I spend on a business phone system?

You should expect to spend about $20 per person for your business phone system each month. Most businesses will be satisfied with an entry-level plan to facilitate basic communications across voice, video, chat, and text messaging.

How do I set up a business phone system?

Implementation is straightforward with a business phone system. Once you log in with your account credentials, you'll be prompted to enter key details like your company and personal info. From your dashboard, you can add users, set up your company greeting, record your voicemail message, and start building your call flow. At each step along the way, you'll find assistance from the installation wizard, which explains each step you're taking and what you need to accomplish next to finish each task.