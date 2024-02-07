To avoid the costly and emotional toll of a breakup, couples are bringing home this common corporate strategy and applying it to their relationship.

In 2021, 689,308 divorces were reported in the 45 U.S. states that provide this information. Accordingly, there were 1,985,072 marriages in that year — meaning that the marriage rate in the U.S. was six marriages for every 1,000 people.

In short, marriages outnumber divorces each year.

Now, onto the bad news.