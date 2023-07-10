A Guide to the Best Shopify Proxies

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The e-commerce industry continues to grow. Sites like eBay, Shopify, Etsy, and Craigslist are just as common as the biggest chain stores around today. Online retail is an exponentially booming industry that has no plans of stopping. So it's time for you to get in on the action.

Thanks to the internet, the world of buying and reselling is larger than ever. There's no way that a dedicated entrepreneur can't run a legitimate side hustle or even build a million-dollar enterprise this way. But you have to know where to begin and what to do. A great place to start is Shopify.

Shopify Copping: Best Proxies for the Job

Shopify offers countless stores that will allow you to cop products, such as sneakers. However, due to the latest hype and trends, making a purchase is a lot harder than it sounds. This is why you need proxies. Without them, you won't get anywhere.

What Are Shopify Proxies?

Proxies are stepping stones, or go-betweens, that hide your IP address, rendering your activity anonymous. Instead of you directly going to the resource provider, a proxy acts as a buffer and replaces your identifiable information with its own. For high-paced shopping, they operate in tandem with bots, which are automated controls that function according to your specific commands. Read more here to learn about how the two can work together.

Certain bots work with Shopify, just like proxies. These were designed specifically for sites running this platform and are made to instantly score hot releases and deals that otherwise may sell out in seconds.

Why Do You Need Shopify Proxies?

For modern retail, trends sell. You need to follow the hot drops to make the most cash by reselling. The problem is that coppers worldwide follow along, and they're gunning for the same thing you want.

You control bots to do the legwork for you, from gathering information to checking out a purchase. Places like Shopify do have automation detection, which can nab your bots and ban you from the site. Proxies mask your location so you won't face the same fate. Your competition is using bots and proxies, so in order to be a contender, you need to do so as well.

How To Figure Out the Best Shopify Proxies?

There aren't specific proxies for Shopify, per se. Instead, finding the best Shopify proxies entails figuring out which ones work well on Shopify stores. Some perform better than others.

A number of proxies are on the market today. For instance, sneaker proxies are great if you're specifically trying to cop the latest and greatest kicks. However, three main types can support the totality of your Shopify needs, not limiting yourself to a single focal point. Each has benefits and drawbacks, so it's up to you to figure out what's ideal for your specific tasks.

Residential Proxies

Residential proxies come in sticky or rotating forms. They're physical mobile or desktop devices that are the intermediary springboard when you want to connect.

Residential proxies are a great choice because they're from a real source. As they're located worldwide, you can use one close to the area of sale to purchase something quicker. However, Shopify is getting tougher when dealing with automated purchases, so it can block everything if an IP is recognized. Therefore, it's best to use dedicated rotating residential proxies.

Datacenter Proxies

Datacenter proxies are not associated with any sort of internet provider or connection. They're faster than residential proxies and usually cheaper. Built for speed, they're limited to one user at a time, so you'll have total control.

The downside is that they're a roll of the dice. Overall, Shopify seems to detect and block datacenter proxies fairly quickly. So the risk is up to you. They perform more efficiently, but their success rate is not as high.

Static Residential Proxies

Static residential proxies are ISP proxies. They are the strongest proxies to get through Shopify's detection. Reliable and fast, they'll let you run multiple bots with ease. They're great for shopping and collecting data.

A huge negative factor of static residential proxies is their cost. They can easily fetch over three times as much as rotating residential proxies. Nonetheless, they're more likely to get you the limited-edition sneakers or other limited items you want.

Conclusion

Now that you know about proxies and the options for Shopify, get out there and score! If you're just starting out, your best bet is to select residential proxies. Then go from there to see what helps your business the most.