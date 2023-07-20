Kotler Impact & AWE Consulting, in partnership with "Blue Ocean", to publish the first collection of Kotler's "Essentials of Modern Marketing" based on the success stories of Georgian companies

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In today's dynamic marketing landscape, where businesses actively seek out innovation and strategic direction, Dr. Philip Kotler's Essentials of Modern Marketing (EOMM) is an innovative masterpiece that showcases the transformative power of marketing in an ever-evolving world. Philip Kotler is one of the most influential figures in the field of marketing. His works, including "Marketing Management", are used by all prestigious universities and business schools worldwide as the main textbook and defining tool of the marketing discipline.

As an innovative thinker, he has popularized essential concepts such as the four Ps in marketing. His knowledge and extensive research have had a profound impact on the marketing world, and his contributions continue to shape marketing practice globally. As a sought-after consultant to major corporations, Dr. Kotler's experience and insights have left an indelible mark on the industry and strengthened his reputation. Speaking of Kotler, one cannot help but highlight one of his most memorable quotes: "Marketing is not just selling a product or service- it's about finding and creating the future with modern marketing tools."

Tata Cholaria, the Official and Exclusive Representative of Kotler Impact, in partnership with "Blue Ocean", is to publish the first collection of Kotler's modern marketing basics, which will be based on the success stories of Georgian companies. Kotler Impact is the brainchild of Dr. Philip Kotler, the founder of Modern Marketing, who strives for a sustainable global environment and economic development through education, training, and holistic approaches. The textbook, titled "Essentials of Modern Marketing: Georgian Edition", is a unique collection of case studies that show how Georgian companies achieved success.

The manual is a valuable resource for Georgian businesses, providing information on companies' success formulas, and it is significant that this book provides local examples too, detailing specific cases how companies overcame challenges or improved key areas of interest. In addition to benefiting Georgian businesses, EOMM also has the potential to enhance the country's reputation as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, and help the country attract foreign investment. Which companies' case studies will the reader find in Kotler's guide, and what benefits can the first Georgian edition of EOMM bring to local companies? Entrepreneur reached out to Tamta Jafarashvili, Head of "Blue Ocean", with these and other questions.

What role does Blue Ocean play in this historic project?

The country-specific case edition of EOMM is Kotler Impact's latest initiative, having gained global recognition and support from top business leaders and policy-makers just months after its launch. EOMM has already been published in Italy, the Netherlands and Poland. By the end of 2023, ten leading countries, including those in America and Germany, will be added to this list. And in 2025, we will have 50 exclusive editions of EOMM. To give you a clearer idea of the dynamics of the process and the involvement of the world's leading brands in the project, I will name some of the many companies whose cases have already been included in the guide: Danone, Oracle, Lamborghini, Google, Porsche, Heineken, Ferrari, and Accenture.

Founded in 2015, Blue Ocean has established itself as a highly reputable, reliable brand. It actively publishes masterpieces of world business literature in Georgian, and hosts workshops and panel discussions on necessary and relevant topics. Additionally, Blue Ocean partners with and supports all the important business events in the country, and positions itself as an organization with a high sense of social responsibility. Accordingly, taking into account our competence and experience, I believe that the first Georgian edition of EOMM is a historical project not only for Blue Ocean, but also for Georgian businesses and, in general, for our country. It is important to highlight the role of Tata Cholaria, as the Official and Exclusive Representative of Kotler Impact, in the creation and implementation of the project.

What benefits can the first Georgian edition of EOMM bring to local companies?

Thanks to this publication, the whole world will soon discover examples of success and innovative approaches from Georgian companies. And when I say "the world," it's no exaggeration. An English version of the book will be published which will be authored by Dr. Kotler himself, along with other leading specialists. Thousands of copies of the book will be sold in more than 100 countries through Kotler's channels. Georgian companies will have exclusive access to Kotler Impact's full network, not to mention the opportunity to speak at the World Marketing Summit, which has more than 48 million viewers.

On what principle are the companies selected?

Interested companies can fill out a simple registration form and wait for our representative's response. Only the logos of the first 10-15 companies will appear on the cover. And, with the early bird principle, places are sure to fill up quickly.