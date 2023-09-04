Mastering the Balance: Suresh Kannan Duraisamy's 360° Approach to Quality and Speed in Software Delivery

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"Balancing speed and quality is the key to successful software delivery," says Suresh Kannan Duraisamy, underscoring a crucial point in modern technology where nearly everything is expected to happen with a snap of a finger. This simple statement carries weight, as it describes a daily struggle for tech companies ranging from agile startups to established Silicon Valley giants, to meet the industry's unforgiving demands.

Despite these challenges, Duraisamy sees an opportunity to improve how things go. He has made his mark by taking a balanced approach, which contradicts the industry's usual focus on speed and efficiency. In an era when rushing can lead to a drop in quality, Duraisamy's method seeks to establish a better balance in software delivery.

Speed and Quality Can Work Together

"Software delivery is not a one-time sprint, but a process where speed and quality must work together continuously," Duraisamy explains, providing an instructive image. A 2023 Forrester Research study revealed that 57% of software development projects fail to meet their original objectives, often due to hurried timelines. Duraisamy's approach could rectify this situation, bringing significant value to the tech industry.

Duraisamy disagrees with the belief that innovation demands speed over quality. He highlights that while time is valuable in tech, a singular focus on speed can lead to expensive revisions and loss of customer trust. A 2023 Global Software Quality Report estimated that software bugs to cost the economy around $1.7 trillion annually. Quick-to-market strategies contribute heavily to this cost. Duraisamy's viewpoint provides a counter-narrative to the prevalent race for continuous, fast-paced innovation.

Duraisamy's method integrates both DevOps Automation and QA techniques with a deep understanding of organizational culture, customer needs, and technological trends.

"Achieving balance requires a holistic approach," he states. "Quality depends on understanding customer needs and expectations, while speed is about effective processes, modern technology, and an innovative culture."

Duraisamy's principles have been proven successful in various projects he has led, where teams have delivered products faster and reduced post-release errors, thus saving resources as discussed in one of his research papers. This further illustrates the effectiveness of his expertise and technique, which can benefit multiple industries.

The Future is All About Innovation and Quick Results

The path forward is challenging, with competition, tech disruptions, and changing customer expectations. A Forrester report predicts a 5% yearly increase in software development projects by 2025, making the situation even more complex.

Duraisamy notes, "Customers want quick innovation, but they also want perfect results. We need to adapt. The future belongs to those who can deliver software that is both fast and robust."

Summarizing his approach, Duraisamy says, "It's not just about rapid code production. It's about delivering value that endures over time, which the customers can feel. Speed and quality are not rivals but should be partners."

Suresh Kannan Duraisamy's perspective is a refreshing alternative to the current trend of rapid turnovers. It suggests a return to fundamentals and the pursuit of a perfect balance. As software becomes more crucial in various sectors, adopting a balanced approach to speed and quality could be the key to successful software delivery.