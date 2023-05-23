Millions of People In The World Welcomed The Extraordinary Design of a 19-Year-Old Designer, Shaun Abdi

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the vast realm of automotive design, a young prodigy has emerged, captivating the attention of millions worldwide. Meet Shaun Abdi, a 19-year-old self-made Iranian boy whose extraordinary creativity and design skills have propelled him into the industry spotlight.

Establishing his automotive design company called ABDI Designs, Shaun has made himself a prominent car designer with his remarkable talent and unwavering determination starting from age 17, crafting unique and awe-inspiring body kits for vehicles.

Shaun shares how his approach to automotive design sets him apart in the industry and his impact on the lives of his customers worldwide, changing their mindset through unconventional, practical, yet stylish automotive designs.

Shaun's art of personalization in automotive design

For Shaun, designing a car is an intimate process that begins with comprehending the personality and preferences of his customers. He mentions, "I believe that one must first understand the audience's personality to design a car. This paves the way to create designs that stir their emotions and bring out designs close to their hearts."

Abdi's executive design manager emphasises that the cars he creates are the product of extensive research aimed at understanding the emotional nuances of his clients. By going beyond dry market research, Shuan Abdi sets aside traditional methods and taps into his customers' subconscious desires. Drawing inspiration from this deep well of emotions, he transforms his ideas into tangible designs that captivate and resonate.

Shaun explains that his creative process extends beyond mere concept sketches. To truly bring his ideas to life, he employs a unique approach that transforms them into online games. By immersing his designs in virtual environments, Abdi allows his customers to interact with and experience the concepts firsthand. This innovative method provides a tangible connection between the customer and the design, enabling them to better envision how the car aligns with their desires and aspirations. By bridging the gap between imagination and reality, Abdi ensures that his designs exceed customers' expectations.

Assisting customers in expressing their tastes

Shaun understands that not everyone can express their interests and tastes clearly, so he goes the extra mile by assisting his customers in finding and selecting their desired designs. He accompanies them on a journey of exploration, helping them navigate a vast array of possibilities. Shaun's genuine interest in understanding his clients allows him to guide them toward a design that truly resonates with their individuality. This personalised assistance establishes a strong rapport and trust, resulting in a final design that embodies the customer's unique preferences.

In addition, Shaun ensures that this whole journey of exploration is rooted in respect for one's personal preference. His approach emphasises the respect he holds for his customers' diverse tastes and differences. Rather than following a one-size-fits-all method, Shaun embraces the individuality of each client.

"This approach creates memorable memories in the customer's minds that will remain in them even in the years to come," Abdi's global advanced product strategy manager shares.

The family van of the future: An example of Shaun's game-changing approach

Abdi asserts that a personalised family van is the next luxury car to captivate international exhibitions. Shaun remarks, "The problem with vans is that they often prioritise practicality over the crucial needs and desires of the buyer. I want to change that."

Shaun is on a mission to reinvent the family van, hoping to turn it from merely a mode of transport into a personalised, luxury experience. His vision is influenced by the archetype of a caring father, a symbol of the values that bind a family together.

In a world that's growing increasingly tech-reliant, Shaun thinks families are drifting apart. His solution is a van that fosters familial connections. Shaun sees the van not just as a transport tool but as a platform for creating unforgettable family moments.

He says, "Families want more than just comfort on their trips. They want shared experiences and excitement. That's the kind of van I want to bring to life."

To realise this dream, Shaun sought to understand the mindset of younger generations. He discovered that they see car designs as something that significantly influences their personality and behaviour. Cars aren't just cars to them – they're an extension of their identity.

Guided by this insight, Shaun consulted psychologists and identified five essential features to incorporate into the van design. The goal is to create a vehicle that resonates deeply with its users, becoming more than just a car but a part of the entire family experience.

Shaun is at the forefront of automotive design

Through these innovative approaches to automotive designs, Shaun and the Abdi team have impacted the lives of their customers and differentiated themselves from their competitors.

"These approaches invite customers to adventure with a new way of thinking," Shaun explains. "We have done many models based on logic and rationality, but now we realise that emotions play a more effective role in purchasing, and we admit to this rule. Our goal is to make our customers feel excited and amazed by seeing these cars."

As the automotive design industry progresses, customers can anticipate even greater

innovations from Shaun and the Abdi team. Their commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining customer experiences ensures that customers will continue to witness automotive designs that captivate their imagination and elevate their emotions.