You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Systems, Applications, and Products in Data Processing, commonly referred to as SAP, is a multinational software corporation that has been at the forefront of providing enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions for over four decades. According to recent statistics, over 437,000 customers in over 180 countries use SAP software, including many of the world's largest companies.

The software allows organizations to manage their financials, supply chain, human resources, and other critical business processes in a more efficient and streamlined manner.

Meet Surjit

Surjit Singh Bawa is a highly respected thought leader in the field of SAP software, renowned for his expertise as a solutions architect. He has established himself as a leading voice in the industry with a wealth of experience in SAP implementation, migration, upgrade, and integration projects.

As a Solutions Architect, Surjit Singh Bawa understands the complexities of implementing, migrating, Integrating, and upgrading SAP software. He has a proven track record of delivering successful projects, and his clients have recognized his work as best-in-class.

Surjit Singh Bawa's approach to SAP projects is characterized by his focus on Solution Design and Architecture, stakeholder engagement, effective management, flexibility, and adaptability in the implementation process. This approach has helped organizations overcome common challenges and achieve their goals with SAP.

In addition to his work in SAP, Surjit Singh Bawa is highly regarded for his contributions to the wider SAP community. He regularly shares his insights and experiences through speaking engagements, articles, and other thought leadership initiatives, making him a valuable resource for organizations looking to maximize the benefits of SAP software.

Surjit shares his valuable insights about driving successful SAP implementation, migration, and upgrade projects, offering expert advice for organizations looking to maximize the benefits of SAP software.

Can you tell us about your background in SAP software?

Surjit: I have over 17 years of experience in SAP, where I have designed and implemented SAP for various organizations in retail, manufacturing, oil, and gas, including Fortune 500 companies around the world. My expertise includes SAP ECC and SAP S/4 HANA. I have also worked on integrations with other systems such as Salesforce, Ariba, Hybris, AWS, IBM, Peoplesoft, and other Enterprise applications to provide seamless end-to-end solutions. I am passionate about improving and automating business processes.

What are the most important factors in successful SAP implementation, migration, and upgrade projects?

Surjit: Every Enterprise SAP project is unique. Some important and common factors are understanding business requirements and goals, designing scalable and efficient systems and integration architecture, and collaborating with functional and technical teams to build unique solutions for Client needs. Learning more about these key components assists with project planning and Organizational Change Management.

How do you approach large-scale SAP Projects?

Surjit: Large-scale SAP Projects must have defined long-term enterprise goals. Teams must conduct a feasibility study and pilot test or identify a business unit and its corresponding processes when implementing or integrating SAP before going big or rolling out changes to the entire organization. Designing robust, efficient, and scalable systems and integration architecture with other systems and partners is the key to successful SAP projects.

What challenges do organizations face during SAP projects, and how do you overcome them?

Surjit: Change management, data migration, integration, scalability, and performance are some of the most common challenges faced by organizations during SAP projects. To overcome these, organizations should develop a comprehensive change management plan, data profiling, cleansing, and mapping to ensure the data is accurate and complete. Organizations should also carefully design the system and integration architecture to ensure it's well-structured, secure, and optimized for performance.

How do you ensure organizations fully leverage the benefits of SAP software?

Surjit: Identify areas where the SAP system can improve efficiency, reduce costs, and drive growth. Identify opportunities for improvement and recommend system enhancements that align with the organization's goals and objectives. Provide comprehensive training and support, and monitor system usage and performance to ensure the system is used effectively and efficiently. Stay up-to-date on new SAP features and functionality to ensure that the organization can take advantage of the latest technologies and features.

What are some potential risks and pitfalls of implementing SAP, and how can businesses avoid them?

Surjit: Inadequate planning, inadequate integration and data migration, over-customization, and vendor selection are some of the potential risks and pitfalls. Businesses should conduct a thorough analysis of their requirements and existing processes and establish clear objectives and goals to avoid these. Create a precise integration and data migration strategy, and evaluate vendors based on their experience and track record of completing successful SAP projects.

How does a company measure ROI of SAP Projects?

Surjit: SAP has provided a tool to measure ROI over a five-year period, which follows the formula - (Benefits - Investment)/Investment, where investment is the total cost of the project, including licensing, infrastructure, hosting, implementation, and personnel costs, and benefits include increased revenue, higher margins, improved operations, and streamlined Finance and Accounting processes.

What are the latest SAP innovations that companies should consider?

Surjit: SAP has released and integrated cutting-edge innovative technologies with SAP modules to help automate and improve business processes. These technologies include artificial intelligence for sales, procurement, and accounting processes, predictive analytics for advanced analytics, RPA bots for automating repetitive manual tasks, text analytics for extracting and translating data, and chatbots for digital assistance and learning.

What advice would you give organizations using SAP software, and what can they expect from working with a solutions architect?

Surjit: Organizations should clearly define their business requirements and objectives. Plan long-term, invest in training, and stay updated on SAP software releases and innovations. Solutions architects offer expert advice, guidance, and customized solutions tailored to each organization's unique needs and requirements. They also provide best practices and recommendations to ensure organizations use SAP software effectively and efficiently.

Solution architects make technical processes easier and more effective

Surjit Singh Bawa is a highly experienced SAP solutions architect who has helped numerous organizations succeed in their implementation, migration, and upgrade projects. His approach to projects is characterized by his focus on solution design and architecture, stakeholder engagement, effective management, and flexibility and adaptability in the implementation process. Organizations can expect to benefit from his extensive experience and expertise in SAP and his contributions to the wider SAP community. By working with Surjit, organizations can expect to achieve their SAP goals and maximize the benefits of SAP software.